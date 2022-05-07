(WFRV) – Expecting parents trying to find the perfect name for their little one might want to consider looking back at some of the most popular names circulating the U.S. as well as new names that are starting to trend.

Since 1997, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has been compiling a baby names list that helps track trends in names through the years.

And based on this data, it’s clear that recently most parents have opted to name their newborn a familiar name.

Taking a look at Wisconsin, in 2020 the following names showed up most frequently on the birth certificates:

Rank Male name Female name 1 Oliver Charlotte 2 Liam Olivia 3 Henry Evelyn 4 William Amelia 5 Theodore Emma Most popular names in Wisconsin in the year 2020

The names Oliver and Charlotte are leading the pack with 326 baby boys named Oliver and 284 baby girls named Charlotte.

Following close behind were the names, Liam and Olivia. Wisconsin had a total of 301 baby boys named Liam and 262 baby girls named Olivia in 2020.

And these names aren’t particular to the Badger state, in fact, many of these names were also the most popular baby names across the country.

According to the SSA, the following baby names were trending in the nation in 2020:

Rank Male name Female name 1 Liam Olivia 2 Noah Emma 3 Oliver Ava 4 Elijah Charlotte 5 William Sophia Most popular baby names in America in 2020

This list closely parallels the list of popular baby names in 2021. That list can be found below:

Rank Male name Female name 1 Liam Olivia 2 Noah Emma 3 Oliver Charlotte 4 Elijah Amelia 5 James Ava Most popular baby names in America in 2021

Based on the data, the names Olivia and Liam haven’t lost any steam through the years. SSA reports that Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, while the name Olivia has topped the list for three years.

But could these names soon be dethroned?

According to the SSA, the following list of names are the top five fastest-rising boys and girls names in 2021:

Rank Male name Female name 1 Amiri Raya 2 Eliam Wrenley 3 Colter Angelique 4 Ozzy Vida 5 Loyal Emberlynn Fastest trending names in 2021

For the complete list of popular baby names through the years, click here.