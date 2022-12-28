GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the new year right around the corner, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay has provided its most popular baby names from 2022.

According to officials with the hospital, the following names were given the most often to children born at HSHS St. Vincent.

Top Boy Name

Noah / Henry (TIE)

Top Girl Name

Charlotte

In addition to HSHS St. Vincent Hospitals’ most popular baby names, officials also provided the most chosen names at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.

Top Boy Name

Noah / Oliver (TIE)

Top Girl Name

Rylee / Olivia (TIE)

The name Charlotte was a runner-up for the most popular girl name in Green Bay in 2021, according to HSHS, and the name Olivia is now the most popular girl name in Sheboygan for two years in a row.