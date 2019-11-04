Motel evacuated after Grand Chute Police find drug manufacturing materials

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Grand Chute Police Department says a motel was evacuated Sunday following a search warrant execution.

Police say they began searching a room at the Budget Inn of Appleton, 1032 South Westland Dr. around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say they located items in the room they believed to be hazardous drug manufacturing materials.

Due to the potential volatility of the substances, Grand Chute Police say the motel was evacuated.

The Grand Chute Fire Department and Outagamie County Emergency Management responded to assist with evacuated guests.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation’s CLEAR Team (Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement And Response) provided assistance with clean-up of the scene.

No further information is available regarding this incident.