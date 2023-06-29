MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida woman and a Wisconsin man were taken into custody in Milwaukee after allegedly driving from Florida with someone else’s kids in the back of the car.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted on its Facebook page that two people were taken into custody after allegedly taking two children, without the mother’s knowledge, from Florida to Milwaukee. On June 24, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a mother who said that her two children were taken out of state by a woman who she thought was a friend.

This woman had allegedly taken the mother’s vehicle. The mother said that she was with the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Adalyn Burkett, the previous night in Callaway.

Burkett was reportedly supposed to babysit the two children overnight. The mother told authorities that she allowed Burkett to use her vehicle for the night as they agreed she would return the car the morning of June 24.

When the mother contacted Burkett, she reportedly learned that Burkett was not in Bay County and was actually out of the state with both the vehicle and the children.

Officials learned that Burkett was with 22-year-old Marquan Edwards who was from Milwaukee. The release says that the two drove with the children from Panama City to Milwaukee in the mother’s vehicle.

Arrest warrants were issued on the night of June 24 for Burkett, and the information was sent to the Milwaukee Police Department.

On June 25, a Missing Child Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for the two children believed to be with Burkett. The two children were a two-year-old and a one-year-old.

Authorities say that when Burkett and Edwards learned of the alert, they took both children and dropped them off in a public park in a Milwaukee neighborhood. Investigators reportedly believed that Burkett and Edwards wanted to distance themselves from the investigation.

The children were later found by the Milwaukee Police Department. The United States Marshal Service in the Milwaukee area was notified of the investigation and was sent more information on Edwards.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Edwards on June 25.

On June 26, Burkett and Edwards were found at a Milwaukee residence. The two were then taken into custody.

No additional information was provided.