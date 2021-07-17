Mother and 2 children rescued by Oshkosh fire crews and police during house fire, two officers injured

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh mother and her two children were rescued by Oshkosh fire crews and police personnel after their house started on fire on Saturday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, at around 7:39 a.m., firefighters responded to a home located at 1000 block Western Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a mother saying she and her two children, along with their two dogs and cat were trapped upstairs by the smoke.

Upon arrival, crews report having seen visible smoke and flames coming from the home. Officials report that the Oshkosh Police Department also responded to the scene and one of their officers was able to find a ladder in the garage and use it to help crews and officers get to the upstairs window where the mother and her two children were located.

During their rescue mission, officers reportedly climbed the ladder to get on the roof next to the window where they were able to safely rescue all of the residents and their pets through the upstairs window.

Authorities say that two of the police officers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and released back to work. No further injuries have been reported.

Crews say that there was extensive damage left to the home resulting in the family being removed from the home and receive assistance from The Red Cross.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters have determined that there were no working smoke detectors in the home. Crews are grateful the mother was awakened by the smell of smoke and was able to call 9-1-1 before it was too late.