Mother needs donations for bone marrow transplant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Green Bay resident only has 6 months to live and she needs your help. In March, a biopsy revealed Nieves Morales has leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.

The cost for the operation is $150,000. So, far Nieves has only raised about 12 thousand dollars.

Supporters for Nieves held a fundraiser in Green Bay but they are far short of their goals. This mother of two still works full-time but desperately needs your help.

A second fundraised is planned for July 20th at the Riverside Ballroom. Nieves’ Go Fund Me page is: https://www.gofundme.com/CancerTreatmentForNieves.

You can also contact her brother, Jose Morales directly at 920-471-5898 for any additional information.