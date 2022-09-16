JUNEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who disposed of her dead baby back in 2009 was sentenced by a Dodge County Circuit Court Judge on Friday.

46-year-old Karin Luttinen was sentenced by Judge Kristine Snow to a probation period of three years. The court imposed and stayed one and a half years of prison and two years of extended supervision only to be served if she does not successfully complete probation.

The court also required that she serve six months of jail as a condition of probation and pay a $5,000 fine. She will also have to complete 60 hours of community service and undergo mental health treatment.

On April 29, 2009, a property owner made a discovery that shocked the small town of Theresa after finding a deceased newborn baby that had been placed in a plastic bag and left on the west side of Lone Road.

An autopsy was ordered and officials found no traumatic injuries, no internal injuries, or fractures. The cause of death was listed as a stillbirth. The town rallied around the deceased newborn, naming her Baby Theresa, and laying her to rest.

After an 11-year investigation, officials at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate a match using genealogy DNA testing.

Investigators were able to obtain DNA from Luttinen that showed she was the mother. She eventually confessed to detectives that she was pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in the bathtub of her Shorewood home.

After delivering the baby, Luttinen found the baby was not breathing and, in shock, she discarded the baby in the woods.