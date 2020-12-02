Mother of four, registered nurse killed in Appleton crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fundraiser has been created for a mother and registered nurse who was killed in a car accident while on her way to work over the weekend.

On Sunday, Appleton Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on 441 near Calumet Street just before 8 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No other individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Outagamie County Coroner’s Office tells WFRV Local 5 that that woman is Natasha Friestrom.

According to St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna, Friestrom, a registered nurse, passed away while on her way to work.

“Natasha leaves behind four young boys,” according to a Facebook post from her employer. “St. Paul has offered to cover the costs of Natasha’s funeral, so that all other funds raised can go directly to the needs of her children. At this tragic time of need, please prayerfully consider supporting this most worthy cause. Natasha was an excellent nurse, a good and kind person, and a proud and loving mother. We thank Natasha’s family for the gift of her life, and for sharing her with us. We also thank the Appleton Police Department for the care and concern they showed us on Sunday. Thank you to all those who have sent their love and prayers our way as well as this news has made its way to our friends and supporters.”

A GoFundMe created for Friestrom by her family say she leaves behind four boys under the age of 10.

Friestrom was not only a registered nurse, but a soldier medic with the National Guard.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 and ask for Sgt. Thao or Sgt. Kuether.