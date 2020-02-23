LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Mother pleads no contest to charges in son’s abuse death

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin woman has pleaded no contest to felony charges in the child abuse death of her son in Two Rivers.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rena Santiago entered pleas to three amended charges including neglecting a child causing death in Manitowoc County court on Thursday.

As part of a plea deal, the prosecutor said she recommends Santiago serve 20 years in state prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision when she’s sentenced in May.

Santiago’s 2-year-old son, Gilbert Grant II, died last April. Twenty-nine-year-old David Heiden pleaded guilty to causing the boy’s death while babysitting him and was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison. 

