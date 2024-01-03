GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a crash on Wednesday in Grand Chute.

Community Resource Officer Dylan Davis told media that around 2:00 p.m., officers from the Grand Chute Police Department responded to a call for service in the 3000 block of West Wisconsin Avenue.

During the response, there was a motor vehicle crash that resulted in one person dying. There is no word on who the person who crashed was, and details remain scarce at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.