OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after an accident that involved a motorcycle and a parked car in the City of Oshkosh on Wednesday.

According to a release, around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to the 400 Block of West 12th Avenue for a report of an accident.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a parked car. Nobody was inside the parked car at the time of the accident. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team and detectives are currently investigating the scene and the roadway of the 400 Block of West 12th Avenue is closed to motorists. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area as well.

No further information was released and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.