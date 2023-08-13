HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old man has died as a result of a multi-vehicle accident on WIS 29 in Shawano County.

A release from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies responded to WIS 29 east of High Line Road in the Town of Hartland just before 2 a.m. on August 13.

Deputies arrived to find a 28-year-old Bonduel man dead, and a 51-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. The 51-year-old is from the Krakow area, authorities say.

After further investigation, deputies were able to determine that a motorcycle was reportedly in the oncoming lane of traffic on WIS 29 when it collided head-on with a car. It was noted in the release that deputies believe the driver of the motorcycle to have been wearing a helmet.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bonduel Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, a Shawano Ambulance, and the Shawano County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation and no other details have been released at this time. Local 5 will update this story when new information is provided.