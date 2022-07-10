RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old woman is dead after being involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a crash on State Highway 60 east of Resthaven Road in the Township of Rubicon.

An initial investigation of the crash determined that a 26-year-old man was driving a motorcycle west on State Highway 60 when the driver conducted a u-turn and began traveling in the opposite direction in order to retrieve an item that was dropped in the roadway.

While traveling east on the highway the motorcycle allegedly collided with a camper that was being towed by a pickup truck.

Deputies confirmed that a 27-year-old woman, and passenger of the motorcycle, was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The 26-year-old driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as a 56-year-old man, and his other occupants were uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.