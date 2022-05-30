FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Menasha was arrested on his 4th OWI after a motorcycle crash that reportedly left his passenger injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says that on May 29 around 3 p.m., a State Patrol Trooper responded to a motorcycle crash at County Highway K and County Highway NN in Manitowoc County. A 55-year-old woman was injured after falling off the motorcycle she was a passenger on.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 51-year-old Darin Garrison, was interviewed and reportedly showed signs of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and Garrison was subsequently arrested. State Patrol officials say Garrison is from Menasha.

Garrison was arrested for fourth offense Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (Causing Injury). His breath test sample reportedly showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.167.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.