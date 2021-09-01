Motorcycle crash in Outagamie County leaves man with severe injuries

ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver of a motorcycle was transported to a hospital following a crash in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on August 31 around 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on State Highway 76 in the Town of Ellington. When authorities arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with severe injuries.

The man was the only one involved in the accident, and he was airlifted to a local hospital. Authorities say the motorcycle went off the road and then into a ditch.

State Highway 76 from Wege Road and Immel Road were closed for around four hours.

Authorities are saying that speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

