HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A single motorcycle crash killed one in the Township of Hartland on Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a crash near Lakeview Road and Townline Road.

After arriving, deputies located the operator of the motorcycle, who was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash.

The motorcycle was operated by a 21-year-old man from Janesville.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Shawano Ambulance, the Bonduel EMS, and the Bonduel Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional details were released.