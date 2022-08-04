OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wednesday evening crash on CTH I resulted in the death of a 60-year-old Oconto Falls man.

According to the Oconto Sheriff’s Office, on August 3 around 8:45 p.m. authorities were notified of a two-vehicle accident on CTH I in Oconto Falls. A truck and a motorcycle were found in the ditch.

The initial investigation showed that the truck was driving south on CTH I when it collided with a motorcycle also driving south on CTH I. The truck was driven by a 56-year-old man from Oconto Falls and the motorcycle was driven by a 60-year-old man from Oconto Falls.

The motorcycle driver was ejected and reportedly died at the scene from his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. The condition of the driver was not provided.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.