TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Dodge County was airlifted to a hospital after reportedly trying to pass farm equipment.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on May 20 around 2:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a two-vehicle crash on Jersey Road in the Township of Trenton. The initial investigation reportedly showed a farm tractor was pulling a forage wagon southbound on Jersey Road when it started to turn into a farm driveway.

A motorcycle, driven by a 42-year-old man from Markesan, was trying to pass the farm equipment when it hit the forage wagon. Officials say the driver had ‘serious life-threatening injuries’ from the crash.

He was reportedly airlifted to a hospital. Authorities also mentioned that the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the farm tractor was not injured. The crash is still under investigation, and no additional information was provided.