LEBANON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 61-year-old man was sent to a hospital after reportedly crashing his motorcycle into a dump truck in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on June 15 around 5:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a reported crash on County Highway R near County Highway O. The crash reportedly involved a motorcycle and a dump truck.

Officials say that the initial investigation showed the motorcycle was going south when a dump truck started to turn into a driveway in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then collided with the dump truck.

The motorcycle driver was seriously injured and not wearing a helmet, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 61-year-old man from Watertown. He was sent to a hospital in Oconomowoc.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured and was identified as a 52-year-old man from rural Watertown.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team. No additional information was released.