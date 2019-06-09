Motorcycle rider transported to hospital via flight for life following crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) -- At approximately 5:52 PM Saturday The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of Grandview Road and Immel Road in the Town of Ellington for a motorcycle vs. car crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found one motorcycle and an injured 26-year-old male operator.

After investigation, it was determined the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Grandview Road.

The car was traveling northbound on Immel Road and failed to stop for the stop sign before striking the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was transported by Theda Star helicopter due to serious injuries sustained from the crash.