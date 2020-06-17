Motorcycle vs. deer: Fatalities up this time of year

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – When the weather gets as gorgeous as it is now, motorcyclists are anxious to get their bikes out on the open road for a cruise, especially after being cooped up at home for a couple months. But motorists aren’t the only ones on the move, and that’s what makes this time of year especially dangerous, even more so if you’re only on two wheels.

“We’re seeing a lot of deer on the side of the road and it’s far worse for a motorcyclist to strike a deer than a car, just because they have so much less protection,” says Trooper Tyler Gorski with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers, especially motorcyclists, to be extra alert right now for deer along roadways. They say deer activity increases in May and June as female deer search for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers.

In fact, two-thirds of all fatalities involving deer crashes last year, were motorcyclists, according to DOT statistics.

Trooper Tyler Gorski with the Wisconsin State Patrol stresses the importance of motorcyclists wearing the right gear, especially helmets, and being vigilant on the road.

“Just being extra aware of our surroundings, watch out in the bushes, make sure you have your brights on,” Gorski says. “That’s going to help see whatever could be waiting for you.”

Although most people worry about hitting a deer in the evening or early morning, State Troopers say right now you have to keep your guard up all day long.