WHITESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly throwing an object at two motorcyclists that caused one of them to crash.

The incident happened in rural La Frage on Sunday, October 22, at around 6:15 p.m. when the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on Dutch Hollow Road.

A group of two motorcycles were reportedly traveling west when the operator in the lead suddenly stopped to avoid an object thrown into the roadway by a juvenile.

While attempting to stop, the second motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Caridad Gonzales of Hillsboro, went over the handlebars and came to a rest beneath the motorcycle.

Although Gonzales was injured, the high level of safety equipment and clothing is credited for minimizing the severity of the injuries. Gonzales was treated and released later in the week.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgenson caught up with Gonzales after being released, and she hopes her story will encourage other motorcyclists always to wear helmets, eye protection, and protective clothing.

As for the juveniles in the incident, they were referred to the Vernon County Department of Human Services.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, and no additional details were provided.