WILSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcycle driver is dead following a crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County on June 22.

According to the local sheriff’s office, the county’s emergency communications center received several 911 calls about a motorcycle crash that happened on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road in the Town of Wilson.

Deputies explained it happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The report described the motorcycle was traveling north on I-43 when it changed lanes and hit a guard rail. The office said the driver, a 63-year-old man from West Bend, was then ejected from the bike.

The release stated the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic driving north on I-43 was impacted for around 2 hours due to the crash. Deputies said the cause is currently unknown.

The driver’s name will not be released at this time.