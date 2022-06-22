WILSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcycle driver is dead following a crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County on June 22.
According to the local sheriff’s office, the county’s emergency communications center received several 911 calls about a motorcycle crash that happened on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road in the Town of Wilson.
Deputies explained it happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The report described the motorcycle was traveling north on I-43 when it changed lanes and hit a guard rail. The office said the driver, a 63-year-old man from West Bend, was then ejected from the bike.
The release stated the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic driving north on I-43 was impacted for around 2 hours due to the crash. Deputies said the cause is currently unknown.
The driver’s name will not be released at this time.