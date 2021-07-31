Motorcyclist dead following late-night crash in Hortonville

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Village of Hortonville on Friday night.

According to the Hortonville Police Department, at around 9:06 p.m. police responded to a motorcycle crash on S. Nash St. and County Road M just south of Honeysuckle Drive. Upon arrival, local emergency crews report having found the driver of the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man, with severe injuries. Authorities confirm that the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials report the initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle had been traveling northbound on S. Nash St. when it failed to take a curve in the roadway resulting in the motorcycle leaving the road and entering a ditch ejecting the driver from the motorcycle.

Officers say that speed and alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, however, the incident remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it progresses.