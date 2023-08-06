ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man died at a local hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a collision with an SUV while he was driving a motorcycle on WIS 76 in Outagamie County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on August 5 on WIS 76 just north of Grandview Road in the Town of Ellington.

When deputies arrived, an initial investigation found that an SUV heading northbound on WIS 76 from Grandview Road reportedly collided with a motorcycle going south on WIS 76 from CTH O.

Authorities say the man driving the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he would later die from his injuries. A woman who was driving the SUV was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

WIS 76 was closed for roughly four hours between Grandview Road and CTH O, deputies say.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with the incident by the Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit, Ellington Fire Department, Ellington First Responders, and a Gold Cross Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details have been released.

