Motorcyclist dies following accident with a tractor

TOWNSHIP OF ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) A 31-year-old motorcyclist from Abrams is dead following a collision with a tractor Wednesday night.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Department says it happened around 11:52 p.m. on County Highway D, about a half mile west of US 41-141.

Authorities say a tractor and implement had pulled out of a field and was going west on County Highway D, when the rear of the implement was struck by the motorcyclist who was also heading west.

The sheriff’s department says the motorcyclist, who was alone on his bike, died at the scene due to injuries from the crash. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.