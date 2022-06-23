WILSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcyclist who was pronounced dead on the scene after a crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County on June 22 has been identified.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was traveling north on I-43 when it changed lanes and hit a guard rail.

The office said the driver, David John Christophersen, was then ejected from the bike.

Christophersen, a 63-year-old man from West Bend, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road in the Town of Wilson.

Local 5 will provide more details if they become available.