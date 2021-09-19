Motorcyclist injured after colliding with pick-up truck in Northport

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital on Saturday afternoon after colliding with a pick-up truck in Waupaca County.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:26 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcyclist on State Highway 54 at the intersection of Ferry Street in Northport.

After further investigation into the incident, officials determined the pick-up truck had been heading westbound on State Highway 54 and attempted to make a turn south on Ferry Street when a motorcyclist heading eastbound on State Highway 54 crashed into the pick-up truck on the passenger side.

Authorities report the motorcycle was being driven by a man who was then taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries related to the incident. No more information is available at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.