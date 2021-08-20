Motorcyclist injured after striking SUV in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One motorcyclist was injured after striking an SUV on State Highway 22 in Waupaca County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, just before 1 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on State Highway 22 at King Road.

Officials say that a preliminary investigation found that the SUV was trying to turn left onto King Road and Collided with the motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 22.

The motorcyclist was reported to have suffered injuries during the crash and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the SUV was not reported injured. The crash remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.

