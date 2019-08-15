NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Motorcyclist killed in Oconto Co. crash

PENSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died following a vehicle versus motorcycle accident Wednesday.

Officials say they were dispatched to the accident on US Highway 41 near County Road J in the town of Pensaukee.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office determined a passenger truck driven by a 17-year-old Abrams man crossed the median and struck a motorcycle with a sole occupant.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 71-year-old Midlothian, Ill. man, was transported to a Green Bay hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The truck was also occupied by an 18-year-old Oconto man.

Officials say they continue to investigate this incident.

