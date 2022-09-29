SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the City of Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the area of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Initial investigations indicate a 40-year-old man from Sheboygan Falls was operating his motorcycle north of South Business Drive/South 14th Street when he approached vehicles that were slowing and stopping in the roadway for the traffic light at South 14th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The man was unable to negotiate the traffic and crashed into the back of one of the vehicles. Sheboygan Fire Department Paramedics, Sheboygan Police Officers, and a citizen conducted life-saving measures.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.