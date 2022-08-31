OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries following an accident involving a car in the City of Oshkosh on Wednesday.

According to a release, around 3:00 p.m., officers were sent to Koeller Street at Witzel Avenue for a report of a motorcycle versus a car accident.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene as well and is currently working to investigate what exactly happened.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area of Koeller Street at Witzel Avenue until further notice.

If you have any information regarding the accident, you are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

No further details have been provided at this time and Local 5 News will update this should any information be made available.