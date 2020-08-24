Motorcyclists gather for 17th Annual ‘Cruise For Cancer’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For 17 years, the ‘Cruise For Cancer’ event has been gathering motorcycle enthusiasts for a day of riding across Green Bay.

But, perhaps, more importantly it’s bringing awareness to a deadly disease.

“I understand cancer and it’s impact on families,” says Jerry Parins, Event Organizer for Cruise For Cancer. “Just to share support and a little love- that’s what it’s all about and we’re doing that and now financially, that’s really important.”

Diagnosed with cancer in 2003, Jerry Parins would embark on a journey that would change his life and those around him. A former captain for the Green Bay Police Department, Parins left the role for another- Director of Corporate Security with the Green Bay Packers. Today, he’s volunteering his time for a different cause with a passion that began at an early age.

“Cancer affects everyone,” said Dixie Kinnard, Event Organizer for Cruise For Cancer. “I don’t think there’s a person you can talk to that doesn’t know somebody or even dealt with it personally. Everyone can relate and everyone has a friend or family member that has either survived and beat it or lost their battle.”

Each year, one or two families from the area have been involved in the ‘Cruise For Cancer’- where they’re placed in a vehicle with a driver to take them around and forget about what they’re dealing with. For 2020, they’ve incorporated essential workers and first responders.

“This year we have five,” says Parins. “They’re all related either to policemen or firemen- they’re families. It just goes to show again the human nature of cancer and how it touches everybody.”

Since the event’s inception back in 2003, about $2 million has been raised for various cancer-related organizations. But no matter the money raised or the time donated, it all comes down to one thing- and that’s family.

“Every year it’s the same people that come back and that’s all because of cancer,” said Parins. “Each and everyone here has had a little part of their life that’s been touched with cancer- grandpa’s, family, good neighbors, work people. That’s what it’s about.”

“It started out small and now I think Jerry Parins is a household name,” says Kinnard. “Everybody knows who he is and what we’re about. We’re all volunteers so all of the money stays right here in Northeast Wisconsin helping people battling cancer.”

And if you couldn’t make it in attendance for today’s ride, you can always make a donation online at cruiseforcancer.org.