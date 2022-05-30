(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest hospital system is facing a lawsuit regarding its alleged monopolization, anticompetitive methods and high prices.

The class-action lawsuit was filed by Uriel Pharmacy which is a business located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Uriel has a self-funded health plan for its employees and has paid Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) for healthcare at the negotiated rates by Cigna.

The lawsuit alleges that AAH is unlawfully forcing commercial health plans to include all of AAH’s facilities and blocking employers and insurers from directing people to non-AAH facilities.

AAH’s high prices are also mentioned in the lawsuit. At AAH’s Milwaukee facilities, joint replacements reportedly cost $21,000 more than a competitor located a few minutes away. The lawsuit accuses AAH of being the most expensive hospital system in Eastern Wisconsin.

In the lawsuit, it mentions that an appendectomy at AAH in Milwaukee costs $46,002 as opposed to $24,172 at Ascension. These prices may be what certain procedures cost but may not reflect what patients pay after health insurance is factored in.

A recent study was mentioned in the lawsuit which says that Milwaukee has the fourth-highest healthcare prices in the country. The prices are higher than those in New York City.

In the lawsuit, AAH is accused of using its ‘inflated profits’ to go on an ‘acquisition spree’ of hospitals and independent facilities. AAH’s profits are described as a ‘major outlier’ from other hospital systems.

AAH recently announced a merger with Charlotte-based Atrium.

Throughout the 76-page document, several areas across Wisconsin are mentioned where AAH owns most/if not all of the medical facilities. In Marinette, AAH owns the only inpatient facility and controls about 90% of inpatient admissions. The lawsuit says that AAH didn’t acquire that market share by outcompeting rivals, but rather by buying the only hospital in Marinette.

Additionally, AAH’s non-competes were brought up in the lawsuit. It is mentioned that some of the non-competes were found by a Wisconsin court to be unlawful. The lawsuit alleges that these non-competes suppress competition.

AAH prices in Green Bay were discussed, as AAH allegedly charges supracompetitive prices for procedures. Green Bay is reportedly one of the top five metro areas in the country for the price of medical professional services relative to Medicare.

In the lawsuit, it is mentioned that AAH allegedly told a large Network Vendor that ‘you need us more than we need you.’ This was allegedly said in the context of contract discussions.

The lawsuit demands a jury trial.

A spokesperson with Advocate-Aurora Health provided Local 5 with the following statement:

We are already mounting what will be a vigorous defense as all of our decisions are guided by a relentless pursuit to provide the highest quality, affordable care for our patients. Our data continues to demonstrate the added value we provide for our patients, communities and team members by growing as a system. Through our population health model, we drive efficiency and quality improvements, enhance health outcomes and bend the cost curve. Advocate Aurora Health

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.