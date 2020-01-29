MOVE Fitness studio keeping New Year’s resolutions going with new WERQ fitness class

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a fitness sensation that’s swept across the nation- and now, it’s being offered here in Green Bay.

‘WERQ’ dance class is, like its spelling, changing the way fitness seekers are going about their workout routine. Incorporating some parts of zumba and even yoga, the class- at its foundation- is a dance class.

It’s 55 minutes of straight exercise with, of course, some breaks in between. The class is called ‘WERQ’ and just as the name implies, a lot of work is involved- all in the name of getting a good workout.

“Every single body can do this,” said Rachel Richards, WERQ Instructor. “They do not need to have any kind of dance background or any fitness background, really. My little spiel is, ‘Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.'”

“It’s a lot of cardio, which is great because you keep your body moving and it’s great for the heart to keep the blood flowing and also for your brain with the more you learn,” says Richards. “As we get older our brains don’t function as well so this is a great way to kind of keep your brain alive.”

Move Fitness Studio’s WERQ classes are offered every Tuesday and Thursday evening as well as Wednesday mornings. You can find a full schedule of all of their classes on their website and more information on their Facebook page.