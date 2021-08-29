Move-in day at UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Thousands of students converged on University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s campus Sunday to move into their dorms ahead of the upcoming school year.

The scene on campus hectic, but under control as new and returning students moved into their dorms and apartments.

“Now that I’ve done this for three years it’s a little bit easier now, I kind of have a system down,” says UW-Green Bay senior Stefani VandeSand.

“Oh it was stressful, it took me like two hours to get my stuff up there and find my places,” says UW-Green Bay freshman Callie Hubatch. “It was a little stressful I can tell you that.”

Callie spending some time with her family before she moves into the dorm and out of the house for the first time in her life.

“It’s sad because you don’t have any more kids at home and you look forward to the day but when it comes you’re sad,” says her father Gerry Hubatch.

After a long move-in day, students will have a chance to rest and recover before classes begin on Thursday.

If you’re on campus this semester, you’re going to need to remember to bring your mask. Masking will be required inside all campus buildings.

UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander called the masking policy the safe and prudent step that the university needs to take right now.