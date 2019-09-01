Move in day for UWGB students

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) — It’s that time of year for University of Wisconsin-Green Bay freshmen to move into their college dorms.

First-year students were scheduled to move into their assigned housing from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 1.

More than 150 volunteers helped out around 700 first-year students move into the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Residence Life.

“It’s nice for our freshman to be able to come into organize a large group about, 150 volunteers, who can come out in the morning and assist with the physical move in process,” says Gail Sims-Aubert, a director of residence life at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. “That allows them to quickly get settled and then look forward to the welcome activities. They start that today and that runs until Tuesday evening.”

Around 1,200 students returning to the university were able to move in around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Sims-Aubert says they were expecting around 2,100 students to be moved in by Sunday evening.

Classes for students start on Wednesday, Sep. 4.