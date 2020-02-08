Move to name Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay after Packers legend Bart Starr

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A bill to name a bridge in Green Bay after Bart Starr was introduced this week in Madison. And its author says it’s a fitting tribute to the Packers legend.

When Mark Steuer thinks about the Packers glory years his thoughts turn to quarterback Bart Starr.

“His NFL Hall of Fame career stands on its own, 17th round draft choice from Alabama and against all odds he came through,” Steuer said.

Last May Starr died at the age of 85 and shortly after the City Council president introduced a resolution to name the Walnut Street Bridge, the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

“Brought it before the City Council on October first of last year and we voted unanimously to pass that,” Steuer said.

But this bridge is part of WIS 29 and approval by the legislature is needed. So Senator Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay) has introduced a bill to the Senate Transportation Committee – to make that happen.

“Nobody has been more representative of the Green Bay Packers than Bart Starr. I’m very happy to support this,” Hansen said.

The bill, if passed, would give the city authority to name the Walnut Street Bridge in honor of Starr. It would cost the state nothing. Steuer says any signage put up would be paid for by the city.

Steuer says a bridge is an appropriate memorial to Starr because it connects the community. And community was something that was so important to Bart Starr when he was off the field.

“The Rawhide Boys Ranch. A lot of folks talk about how kind he was and how giving he was to the community,” Steuer said.

The bill had a public hearing this past Tuesday. Hansen hopes it will be approved by the committee next week.

“And then get it to the Senate and Assembly floor and get it done and give the city the right and ability to do what they want to do,” said Hansen.

“I have a strong feeling that this will go through,” siad Steuer.

The Walnut Street Bridge is the only Fox River crossing in Green Bay that hasn’t been named.