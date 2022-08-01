Movie in the Park at Green Isle Park in the Village of Allouez

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez is hosting another Movie in the Park event on August 12, at 7:30 p.m.

According to a release sent by village officials, Sing 2 will be the featured film for this community event at Green Isle Park (900 Greene Avenue).

Eventgoers are being asked to bring blankets and chairs for seating during the film. Concessions will not be sold at the movie, but organizers are encouraging anyone in attendance to stop and grab food at one of the many great local Allouez restaurants before the movie begins and bring it down to the park.

So far this summer, the Village of Allouez has shown off Encanto on June 10 and The Mitchells vs The Machines on July 15. For more information about this upcoming event, you can visit the Village of Allouez’s website here.