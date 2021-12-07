Movie Theaters, Minor League sports teams, and Summer camps receiving grant money throughout Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV)- So many were and continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but those who were hit the hardest? The tourism industry.

In an effort to help those in that industry, and to continue Wisconsin’s economic recovery, Governor Tony Evers is awarding more than $14 million in grants.

Throughout the Northeast region of Wisconsin, movie theaters, summer camps, and Minor League Sports Teams will be the recipients of that funding. There are three different grant programs that will distribute the money; the Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program, the Minor League Sports Team Grant Program, and the Summer Camp Assistance Grant Program.

Listed below are the programs or businesses in the Northeast region of the state that will be receiving funding from these programs, the location of these places, and how much they will receive.

The Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program will be distributing more than $10 million in grants which breaks down to about $15,000 per screen for 49 different theater companies, Officials explain. This is the second program aimed at helping movie theaters in the state from the pandemic.

Grant Recipients

Sturgeon Bay Cinema Inc Door & Shawano $165,000.00

Odyssey Entertainment, Inc. Fond du Lac $120,000.00

Radue Cinemas Inc Brown, Manitowoc, Calumet $60,000.00

Field of Scenes LLC Outagamie $17,763.00

American MultiCinema Inc. Manitowoc, $1,095,000.00

Rogers Cinema Inc. Marshfield Portage Waupaca $435,000.00

Family Entertainment, LLC Outagamie $210,000.00

Marcus Cinemas of Wisconsin, LLC Sheboygan, Winnebago, Brown $4,125,000.00

Dawn M Anderson Marquette $15,000.00

James J Billek Waupaca $90,000.00

Skyway Drive-In Theatre, L.L.C. Door $15,000.00



The Minor League Sports Grant Program is providing around $2.8 million in grants to 17 minor league teams, which is coming from federal pandemic-relief funding.

Grant Recipients

Third Base Ventures LLC Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Outagamie $200,000.00

Fond du Lac Baseball Club LLC Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Fond du Lac $200,000.00

Green Bay Glory Brown $6,724.00



And for a first in the state of Wisconsin, the Summer Camp Assistance Grant Program will provide around $1.8 million in grants. Each camp is receiving $50,000 in grant money from this program.

Grant Recipients