“Movies at Titletown” begin Friday, run through Sept. 21

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Titletown is inviting film buffs and community members to spend their Friday and Saturday nights watching free outdoor movies on Ariens Hill.

“Movies at Titletown presented by Kemps” begins Friday, Sept. 6 and will include a free movie as well as themed activities.

Movies will be shown on a large screen set up at the bottom of Ariens Hill each Friday and Saturday night until Sept. 21. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and claim their space on Ariens Hill starting at 5:30 p.m.

The movies will begin each night at 8 p.m.

Each evening will feature free, themed activities, complimentary Kemps samples as well as movie refreshments available for purchase.

Titletown wants to remind movie-goers of park policies, which prohibit coolers and glass bottles. Lawn chairs will be limited to the base of Ariens Hill to help maintain sightlines for all guests.

Below is a schedule of the movies as well as the accompanying activities:

Sept. 6 , “The Lego Movie 2” – Check out LEGO masterpieces by the FOX LEGO Users Group or build one of your own.

Sept. 7, "Back to the Future" – Decorate skateboards underneath Ariens Hill and play "Time Travel" on the 40-yard dash. Movie-goers can also take photos with an authentic DeLorean parked on-site and are encouraged to dress in 1980s or 1950s attire.

Sept. 13, "Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald" – Enjoy elements of the magical wizarding world and support "fantastic" beasts from the Green Bay Humane Society.

Sept. 14, "Captain Marvel" – Take aim with glider airplane target practice, and enjoy special décor elements. Guests are encouraged to channel Captain Marvel with leather jackets, red, white and blue attire or superhero gear.

Sept. 20, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" – Interact with spiders and insects with the experts from the NEW Zoo and the Zoomobile. Movie-goers are encouraged to wear their superhero attire.

Sept. 21, "Crazy Rich Asians" – Get an Instagram-worthy photo with a botanical garden display and a floral photo backdrop inspired by the movie.

