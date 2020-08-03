‘Movies at Titletown presented by Kemps’ returns each Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown announced it is adding new activities to its summer programming and preparing for the return of its weekly “Movies at Titletown presented by Kemps” on August 7.

Titletown says with Ariens Hill now open for visitors, Movies at Titletown presented by Kemps will feature outdoor movies each Friday evening.

Keeping the safety of guests in mind and to help promote social distancing practices, Titletown says moviegoers must register in advance to reserve a “pod” on the grass, which will be able to accommodate a group of up to six people.

Officials say face covering will also be required at entry and whenever guests are outside their “pod” for everyone over the age of 2.

For a schedule of movies being displayed and for information about ADA seating or to register to attend, click here.

In addition to ‘Movies at Titletown presented by Kemps,’ Titletown adds community members will be able to enjoy several new programs being offered this month including Crafternoon, Cardio Kickboxing, Learn to Play, and Get Learning.

For more information and for the full schedule of Titletown’s daily activities, click here.

