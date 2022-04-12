APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday was a last day of sorts for the Appleton Public Library.

The library will close down for six weeks as they move to a temporary location on Kensington Drive while they embark on a multi-million dollar renovation and expansion project at their current location.

The library will open at the former Best Buy building on Kensington Drive on May 23. The renovation project at the current location is expected to finish up by fall 2023.

On Monday, Local 5 News watched as several people visited the library to stock up on books, movies, magazines and everything in between before the six-week closure.

“My wife told me that you better get to the library because you don’t have to bring them back (books) until the new library comes,” said Appleton resident John Hoepfner.

Take a stroll through the library and there are visible signs that the move is coming.

The holds shelf is empty, furniture has green and red stickers on them, and staff are beginning to pack up boxes in their offices.

Library staff tells Local 5 News that books will start to get packed up and moved out of here on Monday and that an Appleton-based relocation company called Boulevard Relocation Services will be helping out.

There are about 270,000 pieces of material in the library right now. Not all of it will be going to the new, temporary location. Some of it will get auctioned off and other stuff will stay in the current location.

Library staff tells Local 5 News the move will cost $260,000 which includes the move to the temporary location and also the move back to the current location once the renovation and expansion project is done.

Library staff said they included the cost of this move into the budget for the entire renovation and expansion project.

“We have a great building here so how do we enhance it for the community, how do we make it work better for the community,” said Tina Krueger who is the library’s marketing coordinator.

The library is closed for the next six weeks but you still will be able to call them and some of the library’s programming like book clubs and storytime for kids will continue.

“It will be weird for us, I know our staff loves to serve people and loves to see people face to face,” said Krueger.