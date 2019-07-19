Mowing on Fox River Trail will cause closures, delays

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Parks Department says they will be conducting trail-side mowing operations along the Fox River Trail.

Mowing will begin at the trailhead at the intersection of Porlier and Adams Street and will continue to the south.

The Parks Department is advising trail users to expect closures and delays throughout the process. The tractor and mower require the entire width of the trail while mowing.

Detours will not be marked and officials are asking trail users to plan accordingly.

Mowing operations along the Fox River Trail span 20 miles and are expected to last until August 5.