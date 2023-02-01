HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing.

Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April.

Construction at the new site, on N9695 County N, has already begun and restaurant officials anticipate they’ll open in May.

“Thanks for all the memories, we’ve enjoyed it, we grew up here with our kids and we’ve met wonderful people (at the Appleton location),” said Craig Verhagen who is the owner of the Mr. Brews Taphouse in Appleton.

Verhagen said keeping a restaurant in the Fox Valley was very important to him especially since he lives in the community as well.

“I think it’s centrally located I think the communities of Kimberly and Harrison and Buchanan are expanding,” said Verhagen.

Local Five News called several neighboring businesses to get their thoughts on Mr. Brews Taphouse moving to the new location. Every business that answered the phone said that they were excited about the news even bars and restaurants that cater towards a similar clientele as Mr. Brews Taphouse.

“I only serve pizza and they (Mr. Brews Taphouse) have a good menu so I’m hoping it brings good business to the area and I’m next door so I’m hoping that they’ll stop in by me too,” said Ken Sprangers who owns the Silver Spur Saloon.

Officials with the village of Harrison say they are also excited about the news that Mr. Brews Taphouse is coming to town. They believe the new restaurant will provide an economic boost to the village.

“Well the property itself is valued at $1.2 million but like I said these things have a drawing effect so we hope it’s a seed to more development later on,” said Matt Heiser who is the village manager for Harrison.

Verhagen said another reason he’s excited about the new location is they will have more space for things like live music and that they plan to have a dog walking area and a pond with a fountain on their new property.