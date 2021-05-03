GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Mr Brews Taphouse offers Rodgers free food and beer for life to stay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mr Brews Taphouse is trying to give Aaron Rodgers an added incentive to finish his career as a Green Bay Packer.

Rodgers’ deteriorating relationship with the Packers has been the talk of the town, and the country, and Mr Brews is trying to mend the relationship.

Mr. Brews Taphouse is offering Rodgers free burgers and beer for life for him and his fiance if he agrees to finish his career with the Packers.

“Seriously, we can’t let Aaron go. No way, no how! Not only is he coming off yet another MVP season, but he is the face of our beloved franchise. We aren’t in a position to renegotiate his contract, but we can offer him and Shailene a delicious meal and great brews whenever they like! Come on, Aaron – please stay!” says Founder and CEO Steve Day.

Mr Brews Taphouse has its headquarters in Birnamwood, Wisconsin and operates 15 locations throughout Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and Wisconsin.

