DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular lunch spot is now open in the Village of Darboy as Mr. Brews Taphouse opened earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The new location is at the site of the old Darboy Supper Club. It was a favorite spot to stop in Appleton, but when the location’s lease was ending, the owners decided to move the restaurant to its new location.

Owners Steve and Kara are glad to have been accepted into a new community.

“We just want to say thank you to the community, the chamber, and the village board, who so graciously gave us the liquor license,” said the owners. “We’re just honored to be here and be a part of Appleton.”

Mr. Brews Taphosue in Appleton/Darboy celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting event followed by a happy hour celebration.

The owners plan to host more events throughout the year.