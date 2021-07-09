Venomous snakes in NE WI: Oshkosh’s Mtoxins Venom Lab educates community

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Mtoxins Venom Lab is helping save lives by providing antivenoms to people all over the world. The lab is home to over 85 different species giving visitors a unique opportunity to see unique animals.

Mtoxins has been in business for over 10 years, but last year the lab opened up and created an education center.

The new expansion gives people to chance to not only learn about reptiles but also birds. The lab is home to owls as well as a bald eagle.

The venom lab is one of nine throughout the world. The one-of-a-kind business provides antivenom to those in need, mainly focusing on Africa where deadly snake bites are more common.

Mtoxins is home to one of the deadliest rooms in the Midwest. The lab is able to extract snakes and insects within minutes. Once the venom is extracted it is sent over to a pharmacist and the antivenom is created into a powder.

Mtoxins provides private tours throughout the week and opens up tours to the general public on the weekend. For more information, you can visit their http://www.mtoxins.com/