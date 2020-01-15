MU Law Poll: WI voters think US will avoid Iran conflict, Biden top Dem. candidate, Trump’s disapproval rating drops

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Marquette Law School has released new poll results.
In this round of polling, 800 registered voters in Wisconsin were interviewed between Jan. 8-12. MU Law says the margin of error for a full sample is +/-4.1 percentage points.
Questions focused on multiple issues including satisfaction with public schools, conceal carry, Foxconn, tariffs, global warming, immigration, and North Korea. MU Law says these questions were asked of half of the participants with a margin of error of about 5.9 percentage points.
Foreign Policy/Immigration/Tariffs
MU Law says 61% of Wisconsin voters think US and Iran will avoid major military conflict while 30% believe major conflict is likely. Forty-three percent of Wisconsin voters agree that “It’s about time that the US struck back against Iran,” while 51% disagree.
MU Law says 26% of those surveyed believe US and North Korea will reach an agreement on reducing nuclear weapons in the next year or two. Meanwhile, 65% don’t think an agreement will be reached.
The poll also showed 44% of state voters approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of foreign policy while 53% approve. This result is similar to December’s statistics of 43% approval, 54% disapprove.
Of surveyed voters, 35% say the number of legal immigrants in the US should increase, 41% say it should remain the same, and 20% say it should be reduced.
Thirty-seven percent of those polled say tariffs hurt the US economy. MU Law says the percentage of Wisconsin voters who think tariffs hurt the national economy has gone down 9 points since August.
Democratic Presidential Candidates
MU Law says this round of polling shows former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren remain the top Democratic candidates for president among state voters.
Poll data shows Biden as the first choice of just under a quarter of those saying they will vote in the Democratic primary. Sanders is behind Biden by four percentage points at 19%.
When asked about their second choice for the Democratic nominee, 21% of participants selected Warren. Biden and Sanders were selected by 18%. Bloomberg was picked by 7% while Buttigieg and Klobuchar were picked by 6% each.
Biden was favored by participants followed closely by Sanders.
Despite this, the MU Law poll shows 60% of Democratic primary voters say they might change their minds about their primary choice but 38% say their minds are made up.
Democratic candidates & Trump
In the latest MU Law poll, participants were questioned about head-to-head matchups between Trump and the four major Democratic candidates – Biden, Sanders, Warren, and Buttigieg.
Biden and Sanders were favored over Trump, 49% to 45% and 47% to 46%, respectively. Trump was favored over Warren and Buttigieg.
Pres. Trump
For the first time since March 2017, Trump’s disapproval rating dropped below 50%. In December, Trump’s disapproval rating was at 50%. In the latest poll, 49% disapprove of his job performance.
MU Law says 92% of Republicans approve of Trump while 91% of Democrats disapprove.
When asked about Trump’s handling of the economy, 55% approve while 43% disapprove. In December, 53% approved while 45% disapproved.
MU Law says opinions of Wisconsin voters on issues related to Trump’s impeachment have barely changed in recent months as impeachment proceedings continue.
When asked if Trump did something seriously wrong with Ukraine, 40% agreed.
Of polled voters, 44% say the Senate should convict Trump and remove him from office while 49% say he should be acquitted.
Global warming
When asked about global warming, 41% say it will cause a great deal of harm to people in the US while 19% say it will cause no harm.
Federal government
Nearly half of polled Wisconsin voters strongly agree that government is run by a few big interests while 32% say they somewhat agree.
MU Law says 64% strongly agree that the government wastes a lot of tax money. Meanwhile, 31% say they strongly agree that “you can’t trust the government to do the right thing.”
Thirty-three percent of voters say they have “a great deal of confidence” in the FBI while 39% say they have some confidence.
Prejudice
This round of MU Law polling also asked participants about prejudice towards African Americans and Hispanic or Latino people.
Of those polled, 34% say prejudice against African Americans is a very serious problem, 38% say it is somewhat serious, 17% say it is not serious, and 9% say it is not a problem.
When asked about prejudice against Hispanic or Latino people, 29% said it is a very serious problem, 36% say it is somewhat a serious problem, 19% say it is not so serious, and 12% say it is not a problem.
Foxconn
MU Law says there have been only modest changes in Foxconn opinions since plans were announced.
The latest polling shows 35% say Foxconn will be worth the money the state provides in incentives to the company but 46% say the state is paying more than Foxconn is worth.
Public schools
MU Law says that since 2012, overall satisfaction statewide with public schools in the participant’s community has declined. Now, a total of 15% say they are very satisfied while 44% say they are satisfied.
Fifty-five percent of those polled say that it is more important to increase spending in public schools than to reduce property taxes.
Concealed carry
Latest polling shows 70% of interviewed registered voters favor Wisconsin’s current laws allowing residents to obtain a license to carry concealed handguns while 25% oppose it.
Governor Evers/State politics
Of those interviewed, 51% say they approve of Governor Tony Evers’ job performance. This is up from 50% in December and 47% in November.
Polled voters were divided when asked whether Wisconsin is headed in the right direction with 46% say it is while 47% say it is not.
The latest polling surveyed participants on their favorable/unfavorable opinions of major state politics as well.
- Evers: 45% favorable, 37% unfavorable
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin: 44% favorable, 40% unfavorable
- Sen. Ron Johnson: 39% favorable, 29% unfavorable
Overall, MU Law says “not much is changing” based on the most recent data.
For more information and full poll results, visit the MU Law website.