GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Multi-Color Corporation says it will permanently close its Green Bay facility.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, an unknown number of workers will be affected by the closure, which is expected between December 16 and December 31.

Notices were delivered to employees, according to Multi-Color Corporation.

DWD and the Bay Area Workforce Development Board will offer Rapid Response services to the affected workers.